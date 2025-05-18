BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,151,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after acquiring an additional 399,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 331,684 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 842,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 764,204 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $23.62 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

