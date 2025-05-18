BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 12,627 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stantec were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,575,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,951,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stantec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,970,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stantec by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,344,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,791,000 after acquiring an additional 542,305 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stantec by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,433,000 after acquiring an additional 207,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stantec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,774,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

STN opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1612 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

