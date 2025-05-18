BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 83,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9,964.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.40.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

