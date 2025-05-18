BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases New Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COCO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,414,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $10,715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $7,985,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $7,609,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 193,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $68,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,519,411.58. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,077,764.25. This represents a 34.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,832,485 shares of company stock worth $131,288,213. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COCO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Vita Coco Stock Up 2.9%

COCO stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

