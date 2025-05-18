BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,058,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

