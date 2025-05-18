BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 23,088 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $101,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $76,910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MTH opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.72.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

