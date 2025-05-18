BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 314,338 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Aramark were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 69,223 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 259,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,616 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Aramark Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.23 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

