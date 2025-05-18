BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 55,684 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after acquiring an additional 463,098 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veracyte by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,331,000 after buying an additional 1,576,432 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,080,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,969,000 after buying an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Veracyte by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,340,000 after buying an additional 120,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Veracyte by 768.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 846,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $29.20 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

