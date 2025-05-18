BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $2.02 Million Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

