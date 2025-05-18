Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.04. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $453.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

