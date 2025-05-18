Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.94 and last traded at $72.39. Approximately 13,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 245,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Barclays PLC increased its position in Brady by 535.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Brady by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

