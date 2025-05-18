Bridgeline Digital’s (BLIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Westpark Capital

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.62 target price on the software maker’s stock. Westpark Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.80.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter worth $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

