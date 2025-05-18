Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Position Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,269 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 139,112 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

