CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 398,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in CAE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 231,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

