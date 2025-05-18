Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372,718 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,433,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,223,000 after buying an additional 3,224,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,708,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,222,000 after buying an additional 2,939,866 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,051,210,000 after buying an additional 2,312,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,994,000 after buying an additional 2,064,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $30.69 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

