Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 228 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in F5 were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 598.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,944,000 after purchasing an additional 364,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,623,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $2,561,360 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 stock opened at $284.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.10. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.45 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

