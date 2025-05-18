Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,878 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Trex were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trex

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,286 shares of company stock valued at $323,003 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $60.80 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $88.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Get Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.