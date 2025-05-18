Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 338 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visteon were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visteon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VC

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.