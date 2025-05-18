Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,490 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.56 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

