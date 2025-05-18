Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,253 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,690 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,165,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.