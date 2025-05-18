Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 7,573 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,354.66. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $114,498.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,490.30. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,510 shares of company stock worth $18,311,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

