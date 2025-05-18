Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 916 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,849.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,195.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 364,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,972,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,978.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 188,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JIRE stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.86.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

