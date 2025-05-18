Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $7,605,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,966 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 222,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $673,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of REXR stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.