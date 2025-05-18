Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MarketAxess by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $216.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.