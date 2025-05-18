Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $131.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,360. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,718 shares of company stock worth $358,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.