Captrust Financial Advisors Has $589,000 Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.66. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.27%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $184,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $501,762. This represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,390. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

