Captrust Financial Advisors Has $595,000 Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $75,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 253,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $87.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 1.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $263.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.57 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

