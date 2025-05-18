Captrust Financial Advisors Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $31,579,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 669,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $24,267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,002,000 after purchasing an additional 592,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV opened at $14.25 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

