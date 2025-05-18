Captrust Financial Advisors Has $630,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 528.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

