Captrust Financial Advisors Has $675,000 Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.36.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

