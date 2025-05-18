Captrust Financial Advisors Has $685,000 Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in XPO were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of XPO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,686 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,667,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of XPO by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,808,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,938,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.65.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on XPO and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

