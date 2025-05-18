Captrust Financial Advisors Has $701,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

