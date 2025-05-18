Captrust Financial Advisors Has $733,000 Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.1%

NOG stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bahram Akradi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

