Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,128 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,791,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,642,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 188,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,529,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of BUFF opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $46.71.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.