Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 592,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.92 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

