Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Hasbro by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.
Hasbro Trading Up 1.1%
Hasbro stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 92.41%.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
