Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of SMMD opened at $66.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

