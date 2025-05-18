Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $604,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr October alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ZOCT opened at $25.64 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr October (ZOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.