Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 10,962 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYMB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

