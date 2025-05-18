Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,110 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 965.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.91.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

