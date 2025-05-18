Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,291 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Digi International were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 359,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGII. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $33.29 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Digi International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.