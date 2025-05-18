Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 131 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 923.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 365,658 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE:BJ opened at $116.65 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $1,669,546.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,933.32. This represents a 35.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,097.60. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.