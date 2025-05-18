Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 13,544 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

