Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,555 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Okta were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Up 2.3%

OKTA opened at $127.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,935. The trade was a 37.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

