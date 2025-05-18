Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,311 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CONMED were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $18,248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $947,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $930,741.24. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $60.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.38 million. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

