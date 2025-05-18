Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 528 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corpay were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Corpay by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Corpay by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 target price (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.07.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $348.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.35. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

