Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 867 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schneider National were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 4,856.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares set a $25.00 target price on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

