Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

KGS stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $329.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.45.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

