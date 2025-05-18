Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avnet were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Natixis increased its stake in Avnet by 1,463.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 621.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $51.88 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

