Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,073,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 584,452 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,569,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,791,000 after purchasing an additional 707,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,075,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,921,000 after purchasing an additional 89,988 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra Research upgraded DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $36.90 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $1,703,641.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,417,065.60. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $28,279,335.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,336,195 shares in the company, valued at $141,521,391.90. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,697,908 shares of company stock worth $112,137,019. 47.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

